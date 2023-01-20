Gatlin' - The Easy Update

More content, more QoL, less throwing your keyboard against the wall. Guaranteed.

Introducing... Easy Mode!

We get it, Gatlin' is a hard game - that's intended, not a bug. However, our Chief Balance Officer (me) and Head Intern (also me) have been bickering back and forth for nearly three years now about making the game easier.

Long story short, the Head Intern decked the CBO and stole his computer. We have Easy Mode now.

While Easy Mode is enabled:

Blot can take two additional hits before dying horribly. That's right, his suffering is prolonged and even worse - you horrible, horrible, person.

Boss achievements cannot be earned

A new level modifier - Tumbleweed!



It's goofy, it's silly - it's... actually quite difficult. Pair this with Easy Mode for a unique experience.

Entirely Organic Achievements!



Continuing the streak of more achievements, here ya go - three new ones. Something about a vacuum, a boss-related redacted one, and... WHAT!? BLOT WITH A FACE!?! WHAT SORT OF HERESY IS THIS!? SOMEBODY CALL THE CBO - oh wait...

Changes

Added "Easy Mode"

Added three new achievements ("Suck It Up, Buttercup", "Why?", "But Why Though?")

Added a new level modifier ("Tumbleweed")

Hovering over a toggle in the settings menu now displays a tip about what it does

Added death FX for Blot

Added impact VFX for touching spikes

Added splash VFX for falling into or shooting a liquid

Added SFX to the pause/settings menu

The screen now shakes whenever Blot dies or is hurt (only occurs when the "Screen Shake" setting is enabled)

Added a new stat to the Lobby's leaderboard ("Easy Mode Hits Taken")

Unhid the "Dumb Ways to Die" achievement on Steam

Reworded the tutorial's hint about pausing to indicate that pressing "ESC/Start/Etc." also shows settings

Adjusted Level 15 to match the changes brought to the "Intro" map in the 1.0.5 patch

Fixes + Performance