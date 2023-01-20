Gatlin' - The Easy Update (V1.1.0)
More content, more QoL, less throwing your keyboard against the wall. Guaranteed.
Introducing... Easy Mode!
We get it, Gatlin' is a hard game - that's intended, not a bug. However, our Chief Balance Officer (me) and Head Intern (also me) have been bickering back and forth for nearly three years now about making the game easier.
Long story short, the Head Intern decked the CBO and stole his computer. We have Easy Mode now.
While Easy Mode is enabled:
- Blot can take two additional hits before dying horribly. That's right, his suffering is prolonged and even worse - you horrible, horrible, person.
- Boss achievements cannot be earned
A new level modifier - Tumbleweed!
It's goofy, it's silly - it's... actually quite difficult. Pair this with Easy Mode for a unique experience.
Entirely Organic Achievements!
Continuing the streak of more achievements, here ya go - three new ones. Something about a vacuum, a boss-related redacted one, and... WHAT!? BLOT WITH A FACE!?! WHAT SORT OF HERESY IS THIS!? SOMEBODY CALL THE CBO - oh wait...
Update Log
Changes
- Added "Easy Mode"
- Added three new achievements ("Suck It Up, Buttercup", "Why?", "But Why Though?")
- Added a new level modifier ("Tumbleweed")
- Hovering over a toggle in the settings menu now displays a tip about what it does
- Added death FX for Blot
- Added impact VFX for touching spikes
- Added splash VFX for falling into or shooting a liquid
- Added SFX to the pause/settings menu
- The screen now shakes whenever Blot dies or is hurt (only occurs when the "Screen Shake" setting is enabled)
- Added a new stat to the Lobby's leaderboard ("Easy Mode Hits Taken")
- Unhid the "Dumb Ways to Die" achievement on Steam
- Reworded the tutorial's hint about pausing to indicate that pressing "ESC/Start/Etc." also shows settings
- Adjusted Level 15 to match the changes brought to the "Intro" map in the 1.0.5 patch
Fixes + Performance
- The "Timed" level modifier now displays the initial amount of time given instead of starting one second later
- The "Level Modifiers" button in the lobby now properly displays a modifier's name instead of the variable name
- Settings now additionally save when closing the pause menu instead of solely when the game is closed
- The "Dumb Ways to Die" achievement can no longer be earned by having an enemy walk over a landmine
- Landmines can no longer visually be defused
- Fixed the picture frame's hitbox in all boss fights
- Fixed the range of the lighting of the lava in Level 6
- Fixed the z-layer of Apprencii's easel's text in Level 18
- Splash SFX are now played locally instead of globally
- Explosion SFX are now played locally instead of globally
- Polished the collision hitboxes of Blot's corpse
- Moved bullethole décor to the proper z-layer to prevent weird clipping
- Optimized the code for level modifiers
- Optimized the code for the pause/settings menu
Changed files in this update