Update v1.3.0 is live!

Hello!

We are glad to present a new update for Spirit of the Island! This time we've focused on vehicle controls and made them much more comfortable to use.

NEW

New vehicle controls, based on community feedback: now all vehicles move in the same direction as your character. We will add an option to get back to the old control scheme very soon, in case you like it more;

Land vehicles now have breaks! To use them, press "Jump" button ("space" by default);

Added missing TNT item - whoops!

CHANGED

Almost all insects will have a chance to spawn at night, making them easier to find;

Increased shadow resolution;

Increased the size of all storage texts;

Increased text size of the pets houses;

You can now change the name of fridges again;

FIXES

Fixed major bug where some multiplayer saves could also save on top of a single player game when a connection has been lost;

Fixed an error when a cicada couldn't be caught;

Fixed world map position when in Town;

Fixed tourists going to a wrong place when relaxing at the beach;