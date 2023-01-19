 Skip to content

Brutal TD update for 19 January 2023

Build 0.33 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10354317 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.33 Added Challenge Mode levels 16 and 17. Fixed an issue with controller support not working for the challenge menu buttons for challenges 6 to 17. Added 5 new unlockable icons in the shop. Improved the code that creates the save file on the first boot. Level editor beta added and will appear for anyone who has beaten level 24 onward, can also be accessed by pressing L while on the main menu for those who have not beaten level 24 and want to help test it.

