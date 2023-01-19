[Released - v0.6.1.635 Hotfix]

Greetings, Divers! 🐳

This is to inform you of a Hotfix update that has been applied today to fix the issues below.

◈ Updated Version: v0.6.1.635

◈ Update Details

[Bug Fixes]

FIXED - Weapon crafting and enhancement bugs FIXED - Screen dimming issues when enhancing menus at max level

◈ Notes

We will update you through this notice if there are changes to the details.

Please update DAVE THE DIVER on Steam to the latest version for changes to be applied.

Thanks to all Divers who reported issues besides the below!

adamftgg

The team is constantly checking the feedback and bug reports on the Steam community and Discord,

so if you find any please let us know.

Thank you.