The Year of the Bunnyman Has Arrived!



Let's get ready to slumber!! The Year of the Bunnyman has begun!

To celebrate the Year of the Bunnyman we have added a new activity in the game, some new item drops and some new streaming items!

Summon Cozy Bunnymen to the surface for a slumber party.

Join in the frivolity of pillow fighting and "spin the carrot".

Formally challenge one or more Bunnymen to a Pillow Fighting Pit for a chance to win Lucky Gold Nuggets.

Buy different grades of Pillow to both arm and armor yourself for the Pit.

Purchase old items and new snacks as well as new Rabbit Lamps to decorate your base.

We've also added some new skins to the game.

The Masquerader Survivors Chest can be purchased in a chest for $8.99 usd and contains skins for: Willow, Warly, Wortox, Wes, and Woodie. As always, these items will be available as drops in game and are also weaveable using spool.

The Mosaic Mushlamp will join the Art Nouveau collection. Check out the post for more details.

And that's it for now. The team is well on its way to finishing out the roadmap and some of the team is even working on content for the 2023 content schedule. We'll have a new roadmap coming up rather soon. You're going to need to hold out a little longer but I promise, it will be worth the wait. Bold statement, I know but we're pretty excited and we think you will be too. See you next time!