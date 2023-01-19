 Skip to content

Harvest Island: Demo update for 19 January 2023

Bugs Crash Fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed a bug where game crash as map transitions
-Fixed a lot of grammar issues/Improved dialogue

