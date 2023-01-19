Update 1.56 Patch Notes

Dear Villagers,

Thank you for playing Drago Noka! We hope your villages are doing well!

We have rolled out an update which changes the following:

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that made players unable to select guardian fish bait from the bait menu.

Fixed an issue where fishing bait did not always guarantee chain fishing.

Fixed an issue where certain items were not sorted in the correct categories in Category view.

Fixed an issue where dropped items could be retrieved infinitely under certain conditions.

Fixed typos and made minor edits for clarity.

QoL Updates

Adjusted the number of materials returned when destroying building features (eg. flooring, walls).

Adjusted the crafting recipes of traditional dragon building features to require fewer materials.

When using an incubator, players can now examine the incubator to choose from a list of eggs available in their inventory.

Players can now choose the audio format for background music in the settings. (MIDI or OGG)

We truly appreciate everyone's support and we hear all of your feedback! We are currently working closely with the developer to try and squash more bugs and implement more QoL features to help you with your village life! Stay tuned for more updates!

