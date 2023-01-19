Tester Build Update v0.5.0 - Early Access Launch! New Among Us Assist!

The big day has arrived: Fraymakers Early Access has begun! Fraymakers Early Access has officially launched - welcome to all of our new players!

Thank you all again so much for your patience with us through this journey! There's still a lot of work to be done and plenty of content to come before 1.0, but we're full steam ahead on continuing development on the Early Access build. Be sure to let us know what you think of the game so far - we'll be considering all player feedback throughout development in order to make this game the best it can be.

Thank you so much for your support, and have fun!

Team Fray

---Build Update v0.5.0 Changelog Below---

Highlights

Crewmate assist added to the game!

General

Fixed bug that made turning off "attack+tap=strong" make the strongs button only do tilts.

Fixed bug that crashed game upon unplugging a device.

Game no longer crashes when the selection timer hits 0 while idling in the custom content menu.

Menus

General

Setting d-pad as your primary movement in a controller profile no longer causes double movement on the menu.

Online

Player list in your lobby is now center aligned.

Fixed bug which prevented you from selecting lobbies on lobby list with controller.

Improved lobby creation navigation behavior.

A sound now plays when players ready up.

Playable Characters

Octodad

Up Special

Rough sketches added to some portions of the attack.

Assists

The Silent

Now properly times out.

Stages

Stratostar

Hazards version temporarily locked.