The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 19 January 2023

0.6.0 - (After 0.9.0 is 0.10.0, not 1.0.0)

Build 10354046 · Last edited by Wendy

Small content update.

  • Added new enemy at level 23

  • Added new boss at 25

  • Fixed crossbow unlock mentioning written bounties

  • Increase base hero aim speed 5 > 6.5

  • Hard scaling moved up to level 26

