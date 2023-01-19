0.6.0 - (After 0.9.0 is 0.10.0, not 1.0.0)

Small content update.
-
Added new enemy at level 23
-
Added new boss at 25
-
Fixed crossbow unlock mentioning written bounties
-
Increase base hero aim speed 5 > 6.5
-
Hard scaling moved up to level 26
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Small content update.
Added new enemy at level 23
Added new boss at 25
Fixed crossbow unlock mentioning written bounties
Increase base hero aim speed 5 > 6.5
Hard scaling moved up to level 26
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update