- Symphony in D "La Veneziana" – I Allegro by Antonio Salieri added.
- Fixed a bug with "Water Music - G.F.Händel".
- Fixed a bug of some Batons when starting the music after a Fermata.
- Fixed a bug when trying to play a piece again after finishing it successfully.
- Fixed a bug related to audience applause.
- Skills on some batons have been improved.
- Minor optimization improvements.
- Minor bug fixes.
Maestro VR update for 19 January 2023
Hotfix 1.1.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update