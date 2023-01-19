 Skip to content

Maestro VR update for 19 January 2023

Hotfix 1.1.2

  • Symphony in D "La Veneziana" – I Allegro by Antonio Salieri added.
  • Fixed a bug with "Water Music - G.F.Händel".
  • Fixed a bug of some Batons when starting the music after a Fermata.
  • Fixed a bug when trying to play a piece again after finishing it successfully.
  • Fixed a bug related to audience applause.
  • Skills on some batons have been improved.
  • Minor optimization improvements.
  • Minor bug fixes.

