Update 73 - Major Update

Hey Everyone,

We have a solid major update today that fixes the last of the severe bugs and brings a lot of improvements. We fixed all the issues with players logging out in vehicles or getting pushed under ground. Last remaining issues with items disappearing, or duping should also be resolved as well.

Aside from bug fixes you will notice improved visuals and performance in space. And after a bit of a delay, we have finally added a fresh new PvE server that is now available for players who wish for a fresh start. In addition, Portuguese Brazilian translation has been added to the game. More languages are on the way later this winter. We have two more updates to release before we can safely say that the game is in good shape, and we can focus on the new content.

And you can expect singlepayer (online version) - to become available by Thursday, with offline singleplayer to follow soon after. We decided to bring Online Singleplayer live first for players who still want to play on their own, but might want to ask other players or our Moderators questions while in a solo game.

Thanks so much for everyone s support - we are truly blessed to have such an amazing community. Can t wait to finally get everything nice and polished in-time for the weekend, so we can focus on adding new content from next week.

Please make sure to restart Steam to download the latest update. And once you launch the client you will see version 0.73 in the main menu bottom left corner

Now, lets take a look at what out update 0.73 has in store. I broke it down by categories as there`s a lot of changes:

Major Improvements and Additions

Added fresh new PvE server – Global 0 (New)

Major improvement to performance while flying in space

Greatly improved visuals of flying in space

Crafting Polymers and Vehicle Fuel now gives back empty oil containers – was requested by so many players

Added full translation to Portuguese for players from Brazil and Portugal

Stopped all griefing using land mines and other means on PvE servers

Showing warning to players from Mainland China who require VPN to play

New GM Duncan joins the mod team

Major Bug Fixes

Fixed Chinese localization showing incorrect characters everywhere

Fixed issues with Cassius and flying ship under water

Fix a major issue in tutorial with building a Wood Shack

Fixed ferry from Brutus Salty Springs where players could get stuck

Fixed various issues with Cassius planet – like lag, visuals and other problems

Fixed game breaking issue when lighting Campfire or Furnace

Fixed bug allowing player to fly inside Cassius planet and get stuck there

Major fix to logging back into the game while in a spaceship and not being inside of it

Fixed issues logging into the game and being pushed underground by a vehicle

Fixed issue getting stuck under the spaceship

Fixed issue getting stuck in-space on relog

Fixed last remaining dupes with inventory when moving or splittings items

Fixed last cases of items going missing when splitting or moving

Other Fixes and Balancing