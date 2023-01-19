 Skip to content

Winter Falling update for 19 January 2023

quick fix jan19

All known bugs are addressed!
It looks like I introduced a horrible bug with the last update. It broke some skills for a week.
I'm sorry for that, thank you for your patience!
I'm really happy we have a mature community that knows how to submit bug reports and understands Early Access means occassional bugs!

