Release 1.7.1

First of all, we sincerely thank you for all the great feedback and response to the 'Dark Mirror' content.

There was a ton of new content in 'The Dark Mirror' update, we mainly focused on the feedback and reports we have received from our players regarding the gameplay.

Therefore, we came to a conclusion to quickly address those issues through this minor patch today.

We are all aware that this single patch would not be enough to provide the perfect balance for the Dark Mirror update. We will continue our work on balancing the 'Dark Mirror' content, as well as the original content too.

We will be further discussing those topics in our future DevBlog, and for today's changes, please find the details below.

Changes Made

System

Reduced the visual effects when entering the Dark Mirror

The effects of enemy spawning or dying will not cover the player's character

Stages

Enemy HP is reduced in Dark Mirror and HP reductions are greater at higher levels.

author: Developer Comment

Providing the new contents of the Dark Mirror to only skilled players was never our intention. But at the same time, we believed skilled players would also enjoy the satisfaction after beating a tough challenge.

The 1.7.0 version of the Dark Mirror had conflicting issues between providing new accessible content and challenging content. Our predictions failed to predict this conflict and caused a huge spike in the game's difficulty.

Through this patch, we still plan to keep the Dark Mirror as a challenging content, but also aim to reduce the pressure the players receive while playing the Dark Mirror contest by decreasing the difficulty curve.

Enemies

Reduced the HP of some enemies which were hard to hit including some Dark Enemies.

A cooldown has been added to the Dark Enemy ability 'Penance'

The normal enemy 'Root Ent' will no longer be stuck in its attack animation if the attack has been canceled

The normal enemy 'Ultimate Golem' will now be closer to the ground when its weak point is exposed.

The normal enemy 'Ultimate Golem's weak point will now have a bigger hitbox.

The normal enemy 'Ultimate Golem's weak point will now be exposed for a longer duration.

The HP of the 'High Alchemist' who summons the 'Ultimate Golem' has been decreased and the time required to summon the 'Ultimate Golem' has been increased.

The HP of 'Sticky Subject' has been decreased and reduced the duration of the poison pool after splitting

The HP of the normal enemy 'Transcendent' in Chapter 3 has been decreased

The HP of the normal enemy 'Demon Hunter' in Chapter 4 has been decreased

The HP of the normal enemy 'Arbiter' in Chapter 4 has been decreased

The Invincible time during the Dark First Hero's every special attack pattern has been reduced.

The damage of 'Dark First Hero's grab-and-tear attack has been decreased

The damage of 'Dark First Hero's all thorn attacks has been decreased

Dark Abilities

Innate Power

The basic attack damage amplification dealt to enemies is increased from [10/20]% to [15/25]%

Coziness

The skill cooldown speed while a shield is active has been increased from [20/40/60]% to [25/50/75]%

Reckless Posture

The physical and magic attack increase rate has been changed from [10/15]% to [10/20]%

Counterattack

The physical and magic attack increase rate upon evading enemy attack by dashing has been changed from [70/140/210]% to [80/160/240]%

New Beginning

The name and effect of this Dark Ability will be changed as below: Lightweight Dash cooldown speed drastically increases for 1 second after defeating an enemy.



author: Developer Comment

The Dark Ability ’New Beginning' allowed the players an overly high chance of survivability and made the game to be rather dull. Yet, still, we did not want to take away the joy of dashing through many enemies. Therefore, redesigned the ability as 'Lightweight' which will still grant the ability to dash around the battlefield after meeting certain criteria.

Soul Strike

Adjusted the damage amplification values while dealing damage to enemies: [20/40/60]% → [25/50/75]%

Beast Blood Max level of ability has increased from 2 to 3 The physical and magic attack increase rate upon entering the map has been changed from [50/75]% to [40/80/120]% The Move speed increase rate upon entering the map changed from [40/60]% to [25/50/75]%



Collection Desire

The physical and magic attack increase rate for every 2 or more inscriptions has been increased from 20% to 25%

Put Pocket

The bomb detonation time has been changed from [9/6] seconds to [8/5] second

Big Mountain Pressure

The physical and magic attack increase rate by every second has been changed from [15/30/45]% to [20/40/60]%

Changed the time required for the effect to reach its maximum from 5 seconds to 4 seconds

Items

Omen: Sword of Chaos

Increased the damage of attacks caused by this item effect.

Omen: Irresistible Suggestion

Changed the physical attack increase rate from 80% to 90%

Omen: Scepter of Whispers

Increased the damage of attacks caused by this item effect.

Omen: Howling Egg

Changed the magic attack increase rate from 80% to 90%

Omen: Decadence Sword

The corruption zone creation cooldown changed from 25 seconds to 20 seconds

Omen: Idol of The Forgotten

Increased the damage of attacks caused by item effect.

Omen: Coin of Extinction

The amplification rate of damage dealt to the enemy while in an “Ominous" state has been changed from 35% to 40%

Increase the rate of skill cooldown speed while in the “Sign of Disaster" state changed from 120% to 130%

Omen: The Thirteenth Bone

Increase the rate of physical and magic attacks by each Omen inscription has changed from 100% to 110%

Omen: Deicide

Increased the damage of attacks caused by item effect.

Omen: Branches of Destruction

Increased the damage of attacks caused by item effect.

Omen: Mad Harpoon

Damage amplification rate to an enemy with the mark changed from 40% to 45%

Omen: Revelation of The Red Star

Increased the damage of attacks caused by item effect.

Omen: Cup of Fate

Increase rate of physical attack for each Masterpiece inscription has increased from 50% to 60%

Increase the rate of physical attack for each Masterpiece inscription destroyed has changed from 40%(Up to 400% increase) to 50%(Up to 500% increase)

Omen: Solar Eclipse

Changed the physical attack increase rate from 130% to 150%

Omen: Lunar Eclipse

Changed the magic attack increase rate from 130% to 150%

Omen: Unknown Darkness

Changed the physical and magic attack increase rate from 200% to 250%

Omen: Desair

Damage amplification rate of damage dealt by Spirits has been changed from 30% to 35%

Increased the damage of attacks caused by this item effect.

Inscriptions

Receiving damage increase rate of one Omen inscription has been changed from 70% to 50%

Bug Fixes

System, Others

Fixed a bug in which 'Exit' and 'Destroy' were both set to ESC in the Dark Ability UI

Fixed a bug in which players could not obtain 'Dark Abilities'

Fixed a bug in which defeating a boss with the effect of the Dark Ability 'King Slayer' would cause a slower death animation for the boss.

Fixed a bug in which the level 3 stat bonus effect of 'Coziness' could be activated without shields

Fixed a bug in which the player's projectiles would not work properly and not disappear sometimes

Fixed a bug where the wrong character animation was applied in a certain pattern of Chapter 2 boss 'Leiana Sisters'

Fixed a bug in which the player could interact with the elevator without opening the treasure chest in the Chapter 2 boss stage

Fixed a bug in which the moving animation of 'Sticky Subject' in Chapter 3 was slower than intended

Fixed a bug in which the 'Ultimate Golem' in Chapter 3 would flick for 1 frame when it is summoned

Fixed a bug in which the 'Ultimate Golem' HP was set abnormally high

Fixed a bug in which the 'High Alchemist' who summons the 'Ultimate Golem' was floating a little above the floor

Fixed a bug in which 'Demon Hunter' in Chapter 4 could become invisible sometimes

Fixed a bug in which 'Leonia’s Assassin' and 'Leonia’s Wizard' sometimes teleport out of the door and would not return

Fixed a bug in which the Chapter 5 boss 'Dark First Hero's projectiles fired during the zigzag moving patterns each had an individual hit registration.

Fixed a bug in which there were 2 Dark Priests on the same map

Fixed a bug in which the power device's HP in the Dark Mirror event map 'Mystical Ruin' was set abnormally low

Fixed a bug in which some sound effects became louder when overlapped within a short period of time

Fixed a bug in which the Dark Mirror Arachne cutscene dialugue was displayed with the original world's Arachne

Fixed a bug in which the Dark Mirror level 10 clear cutscene was displayed abnormally

Fixed a bug in which the 'Super Spicy Noodle' effect is applied only to basic attack and skill

Fixed a bug in which the 'Shuriken Snack' effect is not activating normally

Skulls

Fixed a bug in which Skul would throw the head of 'Hero Little Bone' when using the [Skull Throw] skill even after returning to the original world's castle with 'Hero Little Bone' skin

Fixed a bug in which the treasure chest of 'The King' did not work properly in Chapters 3 and 4

Items

Fixed a bug in which 'Reassemble' does not activate after destroying 'Omen: Solar Eclipse', 'Omen: Lunar Eclipse', 'Omen: Unknown Darkness'

Fixed a bug in which the attack effect for 'Omen: Desair' was set to the wrong color

Fixed a bug in which attacks caused by the 'Omen: Scepter of Whispers' effect were dealt depending on the higher damage of either physical or magic attack

Fixed a bug in which the effect of 'Wood Statue' and 'Wood Statue of Horror' still remained after being destroyed

Texts

Fixed an issue with some Dark Mirror texts that were translated incorrectly in languages other than Korean

Improved some texts where translation was unnatural in some languages

Fixed an issue in which the English text of 'Pure Gold Bars' was not displayed normally

Fixed an issue in which the English text of 'Master Brawler' was incorrect

Changed the texts for 'Super Spicy Noodle' in other languages other than Korean

Known Issues