7 Days to End with You update for 26 January 2023

Nintendo Switch Feature Update

7 Days to End with You update for 26 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

As announced previously, in conjunction with 7 Days to End with You's Switch release today, PLAYISM has officially been granted with publishing rights to this title on Steam.

We've also released the major update that will add all new features originally planned for the Switch version to the Steam version.

New Publisher & Steam Major Update

As we, PLAYISM, take over publishing duties, we would like to thank all of you for your support of the title and we hope that you will enjoy the brand new content added today!

The price of the game on Steam has also increased from $5.99 to $7.99, but users who already own the game on Steam will receive the update for free.

New Features

The aforementioned update will include the following features.

  • Brand-new endings
  • New reactions for the red-haired person
  • Bug fixes
  • Clicking on a word from a conversation box will now open up that specific word in the word list
  • Controller support
  • Gallery mode (unlocks after clearing game)
  • Improved in-game localizations (incl. UI)

Enjoy!

Playism

