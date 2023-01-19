- Bugfix: Random multiplayer desyncs caused by the ship's power/resource distribution A.I.
- Bugfix: Queuing a large number of junk parts for salvaging or floating resources for pick-up would cause the ship's crew to respond much more slowly to their own ship's needs. In particular, this could cause mining lasers to frequently run out of power when mining or salvaging large objects.
- Bugfix: Crashes with the error message "Unable to add character to the font atlas", most frequently occurring when using a high U.I. scale setting. (If you play with very high U.I. scaling then you might notice slightly fuzzy text due to this fix.)
- Bugfix: Rapidly toggling the galaxy map on and off would cause the player to get stuck viewing the galaxy map.
- Bugfix: Pirate bases could spawn very close to Hyper-Jump Gates, which would cause trade ships to refuse to jump out of the gate.
- Bugfix: Pressing Ctrl+A while using the selection tool in Creative Mode would not select all floating resources.
- Added three new built-in ship designs that will spawn in Career mode: Iconoclast (Monolith 10), Haymaker (Monolith 12), and Orion (Cabal 18).
- A handful of other ship updates.
- Updated Tractor Beam VFX.
Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 19 January 2023
Update 0.20.36 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
