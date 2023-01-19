Dota 2 update for 19 January 2023
ClientVersion 5598
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Danish, Finnish, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Dutch, English, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Korean, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese - Portugal, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, and Vietnamese
Cosmetics
- Modified Economy Item: Battle Pass 2022 (Giftable)
English Localization
- dota_hud_error_underlord_dark_portal_while_snowballing:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
- Loading history…
Extra notes