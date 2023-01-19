Final fixes, as well as a prologue!

Hi friends!

Quest system

Worked out a system for localizing the narrative (dialogues \ quests \ main menu)

Lots of bugs related to AI (+ finalized it)

Fixed character control

Fixed car control on the remote control

Improved and improved interactive system (interactive items\dialogs)

Improved and fixed the mechanics of player interaction with the phone

Lots of minor bugs related to gameplay.

Added:

New story quests (1st story chapter)

Added side quests

Map optimization + improved optimization system (performance \ quality)

Improved/improved many textures on the maps

New sounds

Changes on the map with the beach (added new buildings \ objects \ fauna)

In future updates, we plan to completely rework many game mechanics, make them more optimized and efficient. And also develop and add new story missions, develop the game story.

But we plan to focus on reworking / cleaning and debugging the game code so that all game processes and mechanics work according to our plans.

We also thank you for your feedback and comments on the gameplay and mechanics, which help us to adjust the development process and vector.

Keep in touch!

