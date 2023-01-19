 Skip to content

A War of a Madman's Making update for 19 January 2023

Patch 0.4.3: Achievement and Typo Fixes

Patch 0.4.3: Achievement and Typo Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, commanders!

Tonight's update - Beta 0.4.3 - fixes some typos in the text, and also fixes a bug where the "Que Sera, Sera" achievement wouldn't activate.

And that's it for now! Expect updates in the immediate future to be incremental like this one, but rest assured that there are big plans for expanding the game and world of a War of a Madman's Making!

Stay tuned for some official War of a Madman's Making guides in the pipeline. The first one I'm working on is a guide to 100% Achievement completion.

