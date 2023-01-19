Armory update announcement

This update brings the new armory, which will allow players to select different armor. Currently only helms can be swapped out. Each class (except for Fallen Knight) will have 1 default helmet and 1 Yule helm. More helmets and other armor are also in the works!

Players will access the armory by interacting with the farming town's tailor NPC named Saelix. When the players are very close to the NPC, they can press T similar to interacting with the item vendor Ulf, and the camera will change to a "dressing room" view with a new canvas that allows the player to toggle on / off different armor pieces.

This update is the first of many more that will continue improving the experience of using the armory.

This patch also fixes several other bugs: