 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cryptr update for 19 January 2023

Armory update announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 10353620 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update brings the new armory, which will allow players to select different armor. Currently only helms can be swapped out. Each class (except for Fallen Knight) will have 1 default helmet and 1 Yule helm. More helmets and other armor are also in the works!

Players will access the armory by interacting with the farming town's tailor NPC named Saelix. When the players are very close to the NPC, they can press T similar to interacting with the item vendor Ulf, and the camera will change to a "dressing room" view with a new canvas that allows the player to toggle on / off different armor pieces.

This update is the first of many more that will continue improving the experience of using the armory.

This patch also fixes several other bugs:

  • Portals should change their volume intensity based on how close the player's character is to them
  • Added an icon for the armory that toggles on (displays) when the player is close to the Tailor NPC, Saelix
  • Fixed a few other small bugs

Changed files in this update

Depot 1972361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link