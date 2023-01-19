Update Notes for Jan 18th, 2023

Soul Forge (Crystalsmith) skill doesn’t allow you to get the effect if you already have it. You must also wait a turn after losing it to get it again.

Bard and Alchemist healing has been increased

Bind % chance to land has been increased (Druid (player class) and Treant (enemy))

Removed Dialogue for skills that don’t end the turn (Rogue’s Assassin’s Charge), move them to other skills for variety.

Players who have died now fall over and gray out to show they have died.

Rogue killing the last enemy with the last hit of a triple hit now properly ends the combat instead of just stopping

Hovering a player’s HP bar on the left now displays their current HP

Hovering a player’s sprite displays the username of the player

Hovering the Boss Mechanics Bar shows the appropriately sized tooltip

Boss Mechanic Bar blocks have been recolored to gray if they are a standard attack and don’t have any extra effects

You can now use alternate chat commands to move through the dungeon (!u, !d, !r, etc)

!players shows a list of players of everyone in combat and their position in the chat

!buffs displays the list of the current NPC buffs the group has, and what they actually do