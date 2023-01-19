Hotfix 1.9.4 has been released

When patch 1.9.3 released there was an issue that was causing some lobbies to have incorrect spawn timers. In addition, there may have been other lesser reported compatibility issues for some players. These issues should now be resolved. It is highly encouraged that you update the game to version 1.9.4 to avoid any compatibility issues.

Change Log:

Fixed a bug that was causing some lobbies to not have correct spawn timers.

Known Issues: