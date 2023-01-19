Hotfix 1.9.4 has been released

When patch 1.9.3 released there was an issue that was causing some lobbies to have incorrect spawn timers. In addition, there may have been other lesser reported compatibility issues for some players. These issues should now be resolved. It is highly encouraged that you update the game to version 1.9.4 to avoid any compatibility issues.
Change Log:
- Fixed a bug that was causing some lobbies to not have correct spawn timers.
Known Issues:
- On Meta Quest and Oculus Home, the 1.9.4 hotfix will report having version number 1.9.3.
- Weapon recoil may cause the player character to let go of their weapon with their offhand if the player’s hands are already at the edge of the maximum grab distance
- Players cannot manually activate an equipped laser sight on the P90 because the charging handle grab area interferes with the activation zone. It can still be activated when two hands grip the weapons using the left trigger.
- Users are not able to see the Vote kick UI after they load into active gameplay and initiate a vote kick. The UI will appear in the next round.
- Letting a Quest 2 host player's headset go idle before other players join the lobby causes helmets to not properly equip and the UI to not proceed to the loadout screen. Once the idle headset is active, function returns to normal.
Changed files in this update