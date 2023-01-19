 Skip to content

Deltazone update for 19 January 2023

Update V0.2.23

Build 10353528

-Fixed players being able to look through walls
-Fixed Crosshair disappering when ADS
-Fixed DLC/DEV items being active without having access to them
-Added Keyrebind Reset
-Added Ammo resupply crates

