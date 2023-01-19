01/19 (Thu) Update - “80 Denier Nights ～Yom Tie-Up Event～” starts!

Thanks for playing “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”
The following will be held from 01/19 (Thu).
- “Illustrator “Yom” Tie-Up” starts!
- “80 Denier Nights ～Yom Tie-Up Event～” starts!
- Yom Tie-Up Outfit Gacha ① & ②,” “Nostalgic Outfit Gacha ① & ②” starts!
- “V Stone Set with Skill Awakening Gem,” “New Owner Support ♥ Nostalgic V Stone Pack,” “New Owner Support ♥ L Pack (POW・TEC・STM・APL)” now on sale!
