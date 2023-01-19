Bug Fixes
The Crossbow skill “Portable Ballista” now works as intended
The Dagger skill “Wrist Sheath” now works as intended
The Dagger skill “Find the Gap” now works as intended
The Halberd skill “Keep Away” now works as intended
Gjallarhorn update for 19 January 2023
Update 1/18/2023
Bug Fixes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update