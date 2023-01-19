 Skip to content

Gjallarhorn update for 19 January 2023

Update 1/18/2023

Build 10353465

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes
The Crossbow skill “Portable Ballista” now works as intended
The Dagger skill “Wrist Sheath” now works as intended
The Dagger skill “Find the Gap” now works as intended
The Halberd skill “Keep Away” now works as intended

