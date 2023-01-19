Content Update Plus Optimization: January 19th 2023

January 19th 2023 Update

Happy New Year, everyone! Thank you so much to all the feedback you've given in the forums. Optimization is ongoing as well as a few other highly-requested features - scroll to the bottom to see what's next in planned updates - but we're excited to push this update and the new features it contains.

New Features

The skill tree now has a reset button! Get a full refund on all crowns spent to try out new strategies.

After wave 50, the Holy Warrior enemy will start spawning if you've used the sacrificial altar this run. This enemy gets buffs to both its health and speed every time you use an altar, creating some more interesting decision-making around whether or not to use the altar!

After wave 75, the Dragon Knight enemy will start spawning! These guys are totally fireproof, immune to damage from Dragons, lava tiles, and fireball spells. This incentivizes having some variety in your late game tower placing strategy!

Optimization

The piece of code that adjusted an enemy's speed has been streamlined, which means less lag when you have a huge batch of enemies being blasted by ice breath from several Frostwyrm towers

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug causing some players to get the achievement for placing a dragon on a lava tile when they definitely had not done that

Fixed a bug where units sometimes didn't change direction correctly at the center of a marketplace tile

Fixed a bug where the Goldsmith UI would sometimes appear extremely off center

Balance & Clarity Adjustments

Enemy minimum speed has been increased: you can still slow them to a crawl with lots of stacked Frostwyrms, but not to barely-even-moving degrees

Now when your tower takes damage, a little blood spatter overlay animation happens

Whenever you use up a potion, in addition to the sound effect and the health bar background flashing green, there's also an overlay animation of some sparkly green magic effects

Some of the text boxes were flashing by too fast if you had 3x speed on; they now adjust for that and should actually be possible to read now before they vanish if you like to play in 3x speed

Known Bugs and Future Fixes

Some game files that already had upgrades in the spell branch of the skill tree may find that branch gets stuck and won't unlock further - using the reset button should fix this

We're still working on getting to the bottom of why sometimes it's possible to die when enough units hit you mid-potion use

Finding a way to create a save state for all the towers you've built, tiles you've placed, and cards you've picked up (along with other various background stats) for the purpose of a mid-run save state is proving tricky with how the game is structured, but making this possible is still absolutely on the list. Getting this working would mean if your computer crashes or you'd like to take a break and close the game without completing a run, you can pick up where you left off the next time you open the game.

We're toying with the possibility of giving Hag towers some kind of bonus for being placed on a swamp tile, to create more reasons to want to have swamps around now that Frostwyrms are a more ideal way to slow enemies

As always, if you encounter any bugs we'd be very grateful if you let us know in the Bug Report forum, and if you have suggestions or requests for features or tweaks, feedback is always welcome!