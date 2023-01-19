January 18, 2023 update notes

- Difficulty can now be selected from Easy, Normal, and Hard when starting a new game. Existing saves should load as if Easy was chosen since that's what the previous only difficulty best fits, and you should be able to continue playing.
- Fixed monsters that received multiple level-ups' worth of experience leveling up more times than they should have.
- Fixed a timing issue that caused enemies to occasionally target themselves with attacks for no apparent reason.
- Level and generation are now shown on the party list buttons.
- Monsters can now be released from your party should you wish to abandon them to fend for themselves all alone in the wilderness. The details screen has a "Release" button that will tell them you don't want them anymore.
- Accelerate's description was updated to clarify its mechanics.
- Wishing Seed now uses Fly movement instead of Walk.
Please report any bugs or issues you encounter on the forum so that they can be fixed.
Changed files in this update