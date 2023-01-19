 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Knights of the Deep Playtest update for 19 January 2023

Knights of the Deep - 0.127

Share · View all patches · Build 10353319 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some performance issues related to the Snow Map
  • Finished all the items images and it's moves description

Changed files in this update

Knights of the Deep Playtest Content Depot 1902381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link