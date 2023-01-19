Hotfix: Achievment Unlocked

Hey everyone!

Thank you for your continuous feedback, which makes our Early Access journey exciting and lets us shape Project Warlock II in a way not only we want, but also you, the community.

Today we've prepared a hotfix to tackle issues with achievements and in-game music.

Project Warlock II version 0.2.7.78

Added new achievments for content from previous patches.

We've added new and fixed some of the old achievements connected with the levels split we did a couple of patches ago. Adjusted the in-game music volume

We appreciate that you’re part of our Early Access and help us make Project Warlock II a better game with your constant feedback on Discord and in the comments.

Also, be sure to leave a review if you like the game. Steam gets our game in front of more people this way.

Take care!

Buckshot Software and Retrovibe