Project Warlock II update for 19 January 2023

Hotfix: Achievment Unlocked

Hey everyone!

Thank you for your continuous feedback, which makes our Early Access journey exciting and lets us shape Project Warlock II in a way not only we want, but also you, the community.

Today we've prepared a hotfix to tackle issues with achievements and in-game music.

Project Warlock II version 0.2.7.78

  • Added new achievments for content from previous patches.
    We've added new and fixed some of the old achievements connected with the levels split we did a couple of patches ago.
  • Adjusted the in-game music volume

We appreciate that you’re part of our Early Access and help us make Project Warlock II a better game with your constant feedback on Discord and in the comments.

Also, be sure to leave a review if you like the game. Steam gets our game in front of more people this way.

Take care!

Buckshot Software and Retrovibe

