Hotfix: Achievment Unlocked

Hey everyone!
Thank you for your continuous feedback, which makes our Early Access journey exciting and lets us shape Project Warlock II in a way not only we want, but also you, the community.
Today we've prepared a hotfix to tackle issues with achievements and in-game music.
Project Warlock II version 0.2.7.78
- Added new achievments for content from previous patches.
We've added new and fixed some of the old achievements connected with the levels split we did a couple of patches ago.
- Adjusted the in-game music volume
We appreciate that you’re part of our Early Access and help us make Project Warlock II a better game with your constant feedback on Discord and in the comments.
Also, be sure to leave a review if you like the game. Steam gets our game in front of more people this way.
Take care!
Buckshot Software and Retrovibe
Changed files in this update