Prepare Uranus: Exploring Black Holes for Adults update for 18 January 2023

Update 19.01.23

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Replaced the image of the Ksir with an improved one
-Quest Log added (now you can read current tasks by clicking on the notepad button on top)

