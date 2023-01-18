 Skip to content

SIMBA THE CAT update for 18 January 2023

New bugs fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Future Cat,asteroid cat, moon cat
(fixed character's bugs relative to problem flight and walk)

fishing cat
(fixed problem with fishing rod)

