New bugs fix

Future Cat,asteroid cat, moon cat
(fixed character's bugs relative to problem flight and walk)
fishing cat
(fixed problem with fishing rod)
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Future Cat,asteroid cat, moon cat
(fixed character's bugs relative to problem flight and walk)
fishing cat
(fixed problem with fishing rod)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update