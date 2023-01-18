 Skip to content

Anna VS the A.I.maze update for 18 January 2023

Added some effects to the level after Lazer Eye guy

Share · View all patches · Build 10352910 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor update, just some graphical changes. Hopefully for the better on the level after the Laser Eye boss. Most of them have to do with the grapple.

Changed files in this update

