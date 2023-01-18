 Skip to content

Dyestributor update for 18 January 2023

Dyestributor v1.0.2

18 January 2023

Changes:
Lowered World 1 Level 4 - "So Close Yet So Far" Gold Trophy limit from 19 to 18
Added keybinds that allow you to change options while playing
F4 to toggle Fullscreen
F5 to toggle VSync (VSync only works when Fullscreen is enabled)
F6 to toggle Live Timer

