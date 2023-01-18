 Skip to content

Exipelago update for 18 January 2023

v00.01.28

Share · View all patches · Build 10352877 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features:

  • The dormitory zone received its own window with at least a hint in it how to make beds
  • There is now a Close Button for the current selected tool, which gives a hint about using ESC or Right Mouse Button as well

Bugfixes:

  • It was possible to overlap different zones
  • Building Blocks Tool did not properly display invalid placement over items
  • Added another hint to the settings window to restart game after resolution change to avoid graphical glitches of the UI
  • Another fix related to Villagers walking on diagonal ramps
  • Load/Save Window now properly orders the files by date
  • Fixed several issues related with scrolling elements not fully getting scrolled (scroll it)

Additional Information: https://exipelago.com/threads/v00-01-28.15/

