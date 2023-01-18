New Features:
- The dormitory zone received its own window with at least a hint in it how to make beds
- There is now a Close Button for the current selected tool, which gives a hint about using ESC or Right Mouse Button as well
Bugfixes:
- It was possible to overlap different zones
- Building Blocks Tool did not properly display invalid placement over items
- Added another hint to the settings window to restart game after resolution change to avoid graphical glitches of the UI
- Another fix related to Villagers walking on diagonal ramps
- Load/Save Window now properly orders the files by date
- Fixed several issues related with scrolling elements not fully getting scrolled (scroll it)
Additional Information: https://exipelago.com/threads/v00-01-28.15/
