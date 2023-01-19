Cardboard Castle & Condo IO Phase 2 (0.16.5.0)

Cardboard Castle
Take the battle to the backyard in the new Cardboard Castle map for Little Crusaders.
Condo IO: Phase 2 - Adding Interactivity To Condos
This update includes phase 2 of the Condo IO feature set.
-
Variable support is here! You can now set variables (where applicable) to items. For example, with a button, you can set the color of a light, or set the canvas URL of an existing canvas within IO events.
- ex. Button → Set URL on Canvas
- ex. Button → Set Color on Light
- ex. Button → Set Time on Timer
-
New Modules
-
Toggle Module
- A logic item that calls two separate outputs that get toggled between when activated. Useful for toggling multiple things on/off. Will call Off on load. This is a boolean
-
Counter Module
- A counter that counts a number then fires off when its max or min is reached. Can be reset to restart the count. Counter can optionally save its value persistently. You can Add, Subtract, and even Multiply and Divide the counter
-
Timer Module
- A timer that keeps track of time passed. Can be adjusted to loop, select random times between min/max, pause/unpause
-
-
You can now drag and drop connections into other events
-
Added copy/paste to clipboard buttons for connections
-
Added tons of new IO Events to existing items (list in changelog below)
You can read more about Condo IO here and our future plans for the feature: https://forums.pixeltailgames.com/t/condo-io/46511
Condo: Box Select
In this update we've added a much needed feature for condo owners: Box Select. Box Select allows creators to select multiple items at once by dragging and dropping a box shape over the items. Box Select can be activated by holding the inventory button (default Q) and clicking and dragging to create a box, just like you would in other applications.
Condo: Color Palettes
You can now create up to 3 unique color palettes when creating your condos and these palettes save so when you switch condos or restart your game, you'll still be able to keep your favorites.
Changes
-
Little Crusaders: Cardboard Castle
-
Condo IO: Phase 2
-
Condo: Box Select! Select multiple items quickly using box select. While holding Q, click and drag to create a box. Box select will select only items that are not locked. You can adjust box select settings in the inventory settings.
-
Condo: Added new Saved Color Palettes to the colorable editor. You can now create up to 3 unique color palettes and they will save to your save data, so your saved colors will persist even after closing your game or condo
-
Condo IO: Variable support! You can now set variables (where applicable) to items. For example, with a button, you can set the color of a light, or set the canvas URL of an existing canvas within IO events
-
Condo IO: You can now drag and drop connections into other events
-
Condo IO: Added new IO item: Light Switch
-
Condo IO: Added Toggle Module - A logic item that calls two separate outputs that get toggled between when activated. Useful for toggling multiple things on/off. Will call Off on load. This is a boolean
-
Condo IO: Added Counter Module - A counter that counts a number then fires off when its max or min is reached. Can be reset to restart the count. Counter can optionally save its value persistently. You can Add, Subtract, and even Multiply and Divide the counter
-
Condo IO: Added Timer Module - A timer that keeps track of time passed. Can be adjusted to loop, select random times between min/max, pause/unpause
-
Condo: Sound Emitters now have a "Starts Playing" option, default on. This is useful to disable sound emitters always playing when loading into the condo, so they can be triggered by IO events instead
-
Condo IO: Modules now snap together!
-
Condo IO: Added FireOnce setting to Relay, which will allow one input into a relay then require calling reset to call the relay again
-
Condo IO: When hovering over a connection in the UI, it'll temporarily display a wire to the connected actor
-
Condo IO: Light items no longer make a switch on/off sound if interacted with Condo IO inputs. There is now a setting on the Light items to re-enable the sound from IO inputs
-
Condo IO: You can now color modules (such as Relay)
-
Condo IO: Item picker now has an option to show all items instead of just items with inputs
-
Condo IO: Levers now call output "OnLeverOff" when first loading in a Condo
-
Condo IO: Added copy/paste to clipboard buttons for connections
-
Condo: Safe now has door functionality and IO support
-
Condo: Removed pillars from Theater condo
-
Condo: Increased Door auto close delay limit to 30 seconds (from 10 seconds)
-
Condo: Added slack variations to Christmas Light String items
-
Condo - Theater: Removed pillars from the Theater Condo
-
Condo: Tower Glove viewmodel sway greatly reduced so you can read the screen more clearly. Also adjusted the viewmodel position to bring the screen forward more
-
Condo: Grandfather Clock pendulum now animates and the clock now chimes when an hour passes (with the amount of hours that have passed)
-
Added IO Events
- Lights: OnToggled
- Doors: OnToggled
- All Knowing 8-Ball: OnPositive, OnNegative, OnNeutral
- Billiards Table: OnGameStarted, OnGameEnded
- Physics Items: OnRespawn
- Snowball: OnMax Size, Reset Size
- Emergency Button: OnLidOpen
- Nuke Button: OnCaseOpened, OnCaseClosed, OnExplode
- Reinforced Wooden Gear: Activate, Deactivate
- Soda Machine: OnDispensed, Dispense, CleanUp
- Trivia Podium: OnPressedA, OnPressedB, OnPressedC, OnPressedD
- Body Pillow: OnPressed, OnFlippedBottom, OnFlippedTop
- Milestone Dioramas: OnPressed
- Globe: OnSpun
- Hula Dolls: OnShaked, Shake
- Fans (Ceiling Fan, etc.): OnPressed, Activate, Deactivate
- Fiddlewhirl: OnSpun, Spin
- Message In A Bottle: OnReading, OnStoppedReading
- Notebook: OnReading, OnStoppedReading
- Newton's Cradle: OnExcited, OnStopped
- Openable Present: OnOpened
- Ship Wheel: OnSpun, Spin
- Snowglobe: OnShaked, Shake
- Turret: OnEnter, OnLeave
- Casket: OnRest
- Tomb: OnRest
- Toilets: OnSit
- Instruments: OnSit, OnLeave
- Basketball Hoop: OnScored, OnScoreReset
- Football Net: OnScored, OnScoreReset
- Trampoline: OnBouncedPlayer, OnBouncedPhysics
- Laser Tag Vest: OnPressed, OnTeam1, OnTeam2, OnTeam3, OnTeam4
- Iron Maiden: OnKill
- Spikeboard: OnKill
- Damage Volume: OnKill
- Laser Projector: OnToggled, OnTurnedOn, OnTurnedOff, Toggle, TurnOn, TurnOff
- Fog Machine: OnToggled, OnTurnedOn, OnTurnedOff, Toggle, TurnOn, TurnOff
- Recharging Station: OnRechargeStarted, OnRechargeEnded
- Decorative Remains: OnDisturbed, Disturb
- Haunted Piano: OnPlayed, OnStopped, PlayRandom, Stop, PlayTune (int)
- Clocks: OnHourPassed, OnMinutePassed, OnSecondPassed, On12HourPassed
- Canvas: SetCanvas, SetType, SetEmissive, SetAnimated, SetAnimationRate, PlayAnimaton, StopAnimation, SetColor
- Speedboat & Helicopter: Respawn
- Lights: SetLightFunction
- Floating Text Sign: SetText
- Floating Chat: SetText
- Number Signs: SetNumber
- Security Camera: SetAngle, AddAngle, SetAutomaticMovement, Activate, Deactivate
Bug Fixes
- Dark Voyage: Fixed the carts teleporting across the ride
- Plaza: Fixed Plaza map button not working (M key)
- Plaza: Fixed Laser Tag map teleport causing you to get stuck
- Condo IO: Fixed Teleport Volume not working (unless you reload your condo)
- Condo IO: Fixed Teleport Volume not saving filter settings
- Condo IO: Fixed Teleport Volume not setting or saving teleport target location
- Condo IO: Fixed stashing IO-based items not saving the condo data
- Condo IO: Fixed Trigger Volume OnTrigger, OnLeaveTrigger not being completely reliable and not always firing off properly
- Condo IO: Fixed Damage/Heal Volume being off by 1
- Condo IO: Fixed Physics Slot resizing physics items after they are ejected
- Condo IO: Fixed Relay, Keypad, Lever, and Physics Slot not firing events that have a delay
- Condo IO: Fixed Canvas Door not handling IO events
- Condo IO: Fixed Vault not handling IO outputs
- Condo IO: Fixed Light items not firing OnTurnedOn/OnTurnedOff events when fired by IO inputs
- Condo: Fixed Keypad not having an edit option with right click menu
- Condo: Fixed health bar not showing up if you have a weapon equipped
- Condo: Fixed Airlock Door sounds being way too loud
- Condo IO: Fixed Door items not handling delays properly
- Condo IO: Fixed Keypad not handling delays properly
- Condo IO: Fixed infinite loop issue with Dice
- Condo IO: Fixed infinite loop issue with Doors
- Condo IO: Fixed door open sound not always playing with IO events
- Condo IO: Fixed Button Shape star not being recolorable
- Condo IO: Fixed up Sound Emitter toggle code, fixing issues with toggling off sounds with IO causing them not to play again on condo reload
- Condo IO: Fixed Sound Emitters adjusting pitch when using IO events to play sounds
- Condo IO: Fixed up IO behavior on the (Emergency) Button, and fixed the Emergency Button firing its output twice
- Condo IO: Physics Slot now works with soda cans from the soda machine
- Condo IO: Soda can props can now be interacted with condo IO features, such as volumes
- Condo IO: Fixed Size Volume not working if you set the size volume to 1.0 scale
- Condo IO: Fixed Size Volume fighting with other size volumes (if you had two size volumes they would try to resize the player with their own settings over and over)
- Condo IO: Fixed an issue where Hide would not always hide the item when you first make the connection
- Condo: Fixed Football not respawning after being thrown
- Condo IO: Fixed Push Volume arrow not updating if the push volume was disabled
- Condo IO: Fixed items that have no collision re-enabling collision when Unhide is called
- Condo IO: Fixed Media Player outputs calling on repeat instead of just once
- Condo IO: Fixed EjectFromSlot not allowing items to be placed into Physics Slot after calling it
- Condo: Fixed Canvas Cone not having tiling support
- Condo: Fixed Cabin Wood items not replicating style/length properly
- Condo: Fixed Gramophone materials being lit in darkness
- Condo: Fixed Campfire stones setting not saving
- Condo: Fixed Canvas Rug not having tile settings
- Condo: Fixed Festive Lawn Lights not showing for clients
- Condo: Fixed various IES light rotations for light items
- Condo IO: Light items now have a FadeToColor input
- Condo IO: Fixed many issues with switching connection events, types, and data
- Condo IO: Fixed removing connection sometimes removing the wrong connection
- Condo IO: Fixed issues where switching events with an item that has a persistent connection would cause it to not find the correct event after the switch
- Condo: Fans, Laser Projectors, and Fog Machines now follow the same use permissions as light switches
- Condo: Fixed Reinforced Wooden Gear not animating for clients properly
- Condo: Added seasons (holiday seasons) appearance property to Ferris Wheel milestone, so you can change the colors of the Ferris Wheel
- Condo: Fixed item properties not being centered in the editor UI sometimes (happened a lot with items that have only 1 property)
- Condo: Fixed Portal item showing a debug sphere
- Condo: Fixed Portal & Transdimensional Painting not replicating absolute rotation state to clients or host properly, causing issues where the preview destination would be incorrectly displayed
- Condo: Fixed Teleporters absolute rotation setting (aka Set Exit Rotation set to false) still changing player rotation
- Fixed RC Sleigh slowing down after a bit of movement
Join our Discord for development updates and community fun!
https://discord.gg/pixeltail
We love awesome people like you!
We're also active on Twitter!
https://twitter.com/PixelTailGames
Follow our developments on our Trello in near real-time:
https://trello.com/b/6BwRMiPw/tower-unite-roadmap
Take a peek at what's being worked on every week in our weekly dev logs! There's bound to be something interesting every week!
http://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/devupdates/weekly-dev-logs
Please report bugs & submit suggestions on our forums. We're active everyday & here to help.
For bug reports: https://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/bug-report/18
For suggestions: https://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/suggestions/7
<3 PixelTail Games
Changed files in this update