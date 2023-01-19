Cardboard Castle & Condo IO Phase 2 (0.16.5.0)

Cardboard Castle

Take the battle to the backyard in the new Cardboard Castle map for Little Crusaders.

Condo IO: Phase 2 - Adding Interactivity To Condos

This update includes phase 2 of the Condo IO feature set.

Variable support is here! You can now set variables (where applicable) to items. For example, with a button, you can set the color of a light, or set the canvas URL of an existing canvas within IO events.

ex. Button → Set URL on Canvas ex. Button → Set Color on Light ex. Button → Set Time on Timer

New Modules Toggle Module A logic item that calls two separate outputs that get toggled between when activated. Useful for toggling multiple things on/off. Will call Off on load. This is a boolean Counter Module A counter that counts a number then fires off when its max or min is reached. Can be reset to restart the count. Counter can optionally save its value persistently. You can Add, Subtract, and even Multiply and Divide the counter Timer Module A timer that keeps track of time passed. Can be adjusted to loop, select random times between min/max, pause/unpause

You can now drag and drop connections into other events

Added copy/paste to clipboard buttons for connections

Added tons of new IO Events to existing items (list in changelog below)

You can read more about Condo IO here and our future plans for the feature: https://forums.pixeltailgames.com/t/condo-io/46511

Condo: Box Select

In this update we've added a much needed feature for condo owners: Box Select. Box Select allows creators to select multiple items at once by dragging and dropping a box shape over the items. Box Select can be activated by holding the inventory button (default Q) and clicking and dragging to create a box, just like you would in other applications.

Condo: Color Palettes

You can now create up to 3 unique color palettes when creating your condos and these palettes save so when you switch condos or restart your game, you'll still be able to keep your favorites.

Changes

Little Crusaders: Cardboard Castle

Condo IO: Phase 2

Condo: Box Select! Select multiple items quickly using box select. While holding Q, click and drag to create a box. Box select will select only items that are not locked. You can adjust box select settings in the inventory settings.

Condo: Added new Saved Color Palettes to the colorable editor. You can now create up to 3 unique color palettes and they will save to your save data, so your saved colors will persist even after closing your game or condo

Condo IO: Variable support! You can now set variables (where applicable) to items. For example, with a button, you can set the color of a light, or set the canvas URL of an existing canvas within IO events

Condo IO: You can now drag and drop connections into other events

Condo IO: Added new IO item: Light Switch

Condo IO: Added Toggle Module - A logic item that calls two separate outputs that get toggled between when activated. Useful for toggling multiple things on/off. Will call Off on load. This is a boolean

Condo IO: Added Counter Module - A counter that counts a number then fires off when its max or min is reached. Can be reset to restart the count. Counter can optionally save its value persistently. You can Add, Subtract, and even Multiply and Divide the counter

Condo IO: Added Timer Module - A timer that keeps track of time passed. Can be adjusted to loop, select random times between min/max, pause/unpause

Condo: Sound Emitters now have a "Starts Playing" option, default on. This is useful to disable sound emitters always playing when loading into the condo, so they can be triggered by IO events instead

Condo IO: Modules now snap together!

Condo IO: Added FireOnce setting to Relay, which will allow one input into a relay then require calling reset to call the relay again

Condo IO: When hovering over a connection in the UI, it'll temporarily display a wire to the connected actor

Condo IO: Light items no longer make a switch on/off sound if interacted with Condo IO inputs. There is now a setting on the Light items to re-enable the sound from IO inputs

Condo IO: You can now color modules (such as Relay)

Condo IO: Item picker now has an option to show all items instead of just items with inputs

Condo IO: Levers now call output "OnLeverOff" when first loading in a Condo

Condo IO: Added copy/paste to clipboard buttons for connections

Condo: Safe now has door functionality and IO support

Condo: Removed pillars from Theater condo

Condo: Increased Door auto close delay limit to 30 seconds (from 10 seconds)

Condo: Added slack variations to Christmas Light String items

Condo - Theater: Removed pillars from the Theater Condo

Condo: Tower Glove viewmodel sway greatly reduced so you can read the screen more clearly. Also adjusted the viewmodel position to bring the screen forward more

Condo: Grandfather Clock pendulum now animates and the clock now chimes when an hour passes (with the amount of hours that have passed)

Added IO Events Lights: OnToggled Doors: OnToggled All Knowing 8-Ball: OnPositive, OnNegative, OnNeutral Billiards Table: OnGameStarted, OnGameEnded Physics Items: OnRespawn Snowball: OnMax Size, Reset Size Emergency Button: OnLidOpen Nuke Button: OnCaseOpened, OnCaseClosed, OnExplode Reinforced Wooden Gear: Activate, Deactivate Soda Machine: OnDispensed, Dispense, CleanUp Trivia Podium: OnPressedA, OnPressedB, OnPressedC, OnPressedD Body Pillow: OnPressed, OnFlippedBottom, OnFlippedTop Milestone Dioramas: OnPressed Globe: OnSpun Hula Dolls: OnShaked, Shake Fans (Ceiling Fan, etc.): OnPressed, Activate, Deactivate Fiddlewhirl: OnSpun, Spin Message In A Bottle: OnReading, OnStoppedReading Notebook: OnReading, OnStoppedReading Newton's Cradle: OnExcited, OnStopped Openable Present: OnOpened Ship Wheel: OnSpun, Spin Snowglobe: OnShaked, Shake Turret: OnEnter, OnLeave Casket: OnRest Tomb: OnRest Toilets: OnSit Instruments: OnSit, OnLeave Basketball Hoop: OnScored, OnScoreReset Football Net: OnScored, OnScoreReset Trampoline: OnBouncedPlayer, OnBouncedPhysics Laser Tag Vest: OnPressed, OnTeam1, OnTeam2, OnTeam3, OnTeam4 Iron Maiden: OnKill Spikeboard: OnKill Damage Volume: OnKill Laser Projector: OnToggled, OnTurnedOn, OnTurnedOff, Toggle, TurnOn, TurnOff Fog Machine: OnToggled, OnTurnedOn, OnTurnedOff, Toggle, TurnOn, TurnOff Recharging Station: OnRechargeStarted, OnRechargeEnded Decorative Remains: OnDisturbed, Disturb Haunted Piano: OnPlayed, OnStopped, PlayRandom, Stop, PlayTune (int) Clocks: OnHourPassed, OnMinutePassed, OnSecondPassed, On12HourPassed Canvas: SetCanvas, SetType, SetEmissive, SetAnimated, SetAnimationRate, PlayAnimaton, StopAnimation, SetColor Speedboat & Helicopter: Respawn Lights: SetLightFunction Floating Text Sign: SetText Floating Chat: SetText Number Signs: SetNumber Security Camera: SetAngle, AddAngle, SetAutomaticMovement, Activate, Deactivate



Bug Fixes

Dark Voyage: Fixed the carts teleporting across the ride

Plaza: Fixed Plaza map button not working (M key)

Plaza: Fixed Laser Tag map teleport causing you to get stuck

Condo IO: Fixed Teleport Volume not working (unless you reload your condo)

Condo IO: Fixed Teleport Volume not saving filter settings

Condo IO: Fixed Teleport Volume not setting or saving teleport target location

Condo IO: Fixed stashing IO-based items not saving the condo data

Condo IO: Fixed Trigger Volume OnTrigger, OnLeaveTrigger not being completely reliable and not always firing off properly

Condo IO: Fixed Damage/Heal Volume being off by 1

Condo IO: Fixed Physics Slot resizing physics items after they are ejected

Condo IO: Fixed Relay, Keypad, Lever, and Physics Slot not firing events that have a delay

Condo IO: Fixed Canvas Door not handling IO events

Condo IO: Fixed Vault not handling IO outputs

Condo IO: Fixed Light items not firing OnTurnedOn/OnTurnedOff events when fired by IO inputs

Condo: Fixed Keypad not having an edit option with right click menu

Condo: Fixed health bar not showing up if you have a weapon equipped

Condo: Fixed Airlock Door sounds being way too loud

Condo IO: Fixed Door items not handling delays properly

Condo IO: Fixed Keypad not handling delays properly

Condo IO: Fixed infinite loop issue with Dice

Condo IO: Fixed infinite loop issue with Doors

Condo IO: Fixed door open sound not always playing with IO events

Condo IO: Fixed Button Shape star not being recolorable

Condo IO: Fixed up Sound Emitter toggle code, fixing issues with toggling off sounds with IO causing them not to play again on condo reload

Condo IO: Fixed Sound Emitters adjusting pitch when using IO events to play sounds

Condo IO: Fixed up IO behavior on the (Emergency) Button, and fixed the Emergency Button firing its output twice

Condo IO: Physics Slot now works with soda cans from the soda machine

Condo IO: Soda can props can now be interacted with condo IO features, such as volumes

Condo IO: Fixed Size Volume not working if you set the size volume to 1.0 scale

Condo IO: Fixed Size Volume fighting with other size volumes (if you had two size volumes they would try to resize the player with their own settings over and over)

Condo IO: Fixed an issue where Hide would not always hide the item when you first make the connection

Condo: Fixed Football not respawning after being thrown

Condo IO: Fixed Push Volume arrow not updating if the push volume was disabled

Condo IO: Fixed items that have no collision re-enabling collision when Unhide is called

Condo IO: Fixed Media Player outputs calling on repeat instead of just once

Condo IO: Fixed EjectFromSlot not allowing items to be placed into Physics Slot after calling it

Condo: Fixed Canvas Cone not having tiling support

Condo: Fixed Cabin Wood items not replicating style/length properly

Condo: Fixed Gramophone materials being lit in darkness

Condo: Fixed Campfire stones setting not saving

Condo: Fixed Canvas Rug not having tile settings

Condo: Fixed Festive Lawn Lights not showing for clients

Condo: Fixed various IES light rotations for light items

Condo IO: Light items now have a FadeToColor input

Condo IO: Fixed many issues with switching connection events, types, and data

Condo IO: Fixed removing connection sometimes removing the wrong connection

Condo IO: Fixed issues where switching events with an item that has a persistent connection would cause it to not find the correct event after the switch

Condo: Fans, Laser Projectors, and Fog Machines now follow the same use permissions as light switches

Condo: Fixed Reinforced Wooden Gear not animating for clients properly

Condo: Added seasons (holiday seasons) appearance property to Ferris Wheel milestone, so you can change the colors of the Ferris Wheel

Condo: Fixed item properties not being centered in the editor UI sometimes (happened a lot with items that have only 1 property)

Condo: Fixed Portal item showing a debug sphere

Condo: Fixed Portal & Transdimensional Painting not replicating absolute rotation state to clients or host properly, causing issues where the preview destination would be incorrectly displayed

Condo: Fixed Teleporters absolute rotation setting (aka Set Exit Rotation set to false) still changing player rotation

Fixed RC Sleigh slowing down after a bit of movement

