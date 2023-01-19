 Skip to content

Sackboy™: A Big Adventure update for 19 January 2023

Sackboy: A Big Adventure - January 19th Patch is Now Available

We have a new update today that looks to address the issue of the DualSense haptics not working for secondary players and this update also includes an additional UI fix.

And be sure to keep a look out this weekend for our new Chinese New Year Costume releasing for Sackboy: A Big Adventure on January 22nd - It's the return of an old favourite that some of you may even recognise!

PATCH NOTES:

  • Fixed Issue with DualSense Haptics Not Working for Secondary Players
  • Fixed Issue with Parts of the UI Remaining Visible When Entering the Licence Screen

