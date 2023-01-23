 Skip to content

Dwerve update for 23 January 2023

v1.1.6 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where replaying a level you just beat spawns you in a broken level state
  • Fixed a bug where replaying a previous level relocked later levels on the world map
  • Fixed a bug where hallway gate in citadel could close and prevent progress
  • Fixed a bug where could get 2 power stones when collecting a new one
  • Fixed not being able to scroll on Runewall with gamepad or arrow keys
  • Fixed quests not getting reset properly when changing levels
  • Fixed not being able to redo levels to complete skald and treasure hunter achievements
  • Fixed a bug where going to Ironore Bridge on World Map would take you to Chapter 2 outro area
  • Added support for Japanese and Turkish languages

