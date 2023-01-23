- Fixed a bug where replaying a level you just beat spawns you in a broken level state
- Fixed a bug where replaying a previous level relocked later levels on the world map
- Fixed a bug where hallway gate in citadel could close and prevent progress
- Fixed a bug where could get 2 power stones when collecting a new one
- Fixed not being able to scroll on Runewall with gamepad or arrow keys
- Fixed quests not getting reset properly when changing levels
- Fixed not being able to redo levels to complete skald and treasure hunter achievements
- Fixed a bug where going to Ironore Bridge on World Map would take you to Chapter 2 outro area
- Added support for Japanese and Turkish languages
Dwerve update for 23 January 2023
v1.1.6 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Dwerve Windows 64-bit Depot 1132761
- Loading history…
Dwerve Mac Depot 1132762
- Loading history…
Dwerve Linux Depot 1132763
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update