Zombie Land - Survival update for 18 January 2023

Update 0.3.1

Update 0.3.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I added a Battle Royale element.

The game is enriched by shrinking the map.

Applied on Tutorial map and BattleRoyale map.

FussyCraft

