Jan 18th Updated Test Build

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The test branch has been updated!

This is mainly a bug fix release, with some UI and AI improvements and rebalancing to The Sacred and The Profane DLC following player feedback.

Notable changes:

Rebalancing of Sacred and Profane cults and clergy opinion bonus

Network system changes re-enabled

Added Retry option when cloud games fail to upload

AI improvements

Many bug fixes

Full notes can be reviewed here:

https://github.com/MohawkGames/test_buildnotes/blob/main/Old%20World%20Test%20Update%202023.01.18

These changes can be accessed on the test branch. To switch to this version:

Right click on Old World in your library, and hit properties, then navigate to the Betas tab and use the dropdown menu to switch from 'none' to the test branch.