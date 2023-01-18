 Skip to content

Old World update for 18 January 2023

Jan 18th Updated Test Build

Old World update for 18 January 2023

Jan 18th Updated Test Build

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The test branch has been updated!

This is mainly a bug fix release, with some UI and AI improvements and rebalancing to The Sacred and The Profane DLC following player feedback.

Notable changes:

  • Rebalancing of Sacred and Profane cults and clergy opinion bonus
  • Network system changes re-enabled
  • Added Retry option when cloud games fail to upload
  • AI improvements
  • Many bug fixes

Full notes can be reviewed here:
https://github.com/MohawkGames/test_buildnotes/blob/main/Old%20World%20Test%20Update%202023.01.18

These changes can be accessed on the test branch. To switch to this version:

Right click on Old World in your library, and hit properties, then navigate to the Betas tab and use the dropdown menu to switch from 'none' to the test branch.

