19th January Update Information

We sincerely apologize for the bad experience for the problems and bugs when playing the game. We have optimized the problems to help players experience more smoothly! Here’s the update information:

Adding new function of “Skip” to help players skip the plot of the “chase of Zhang Dongsheng” and “the lightning corridor”. The new function is guaranteed that everyone can continue the game, and players who want to challenge can also challenge normally. Adding new function of “Skip” to the mini game of【Goldeneye Wristwatch】. Players who trigger the bug that the watch cap is pulled out but the pointer does not stop can continue the game. Fixing the bug of some engines getting stuck when entering the kitchen.

We apologize for all the players who encounter the problems and bugs, and we will continually optimize and fix the problems to provide better game experience. Thanks for the support!