User requested features and quality of life updates, plus various improvements

Some users have put in requests recently, but I have been super focused on getting the new online tech ready so I haven't been able to make many new builds. This build is focused specifically on some of the requests users have made recently and fixing some bugs.

If you have suggestions or requests, jump into the Discord and lets chat!

v0.5.75

-Improved input logic for player movement so that it doesn't require the move button to be pressed again on keyboard after leaving a menu

-Fixed a menu button scaling issue that would happen on low screen resolutions in the merchant buy menu

-Setup a Settings menu option to turn Titan proximity attacks to a very small distance to allow for a calmer world experience option.

-Updated Sprint FOV Toggle in settings screen to also turn off the sprint camera pull in per user request.

-Setup a center screen reticle option in the settings menu for people who find it improves motion sickness.

-Setup a popup dialog on quit to confirm if you want to save your game or not before quitting. It will only show up if you haven't shaved withing the last X seconds though.

-Increased time between Titan respawns after a Titan has been killed

-Increased Distance Titans can spawn from the center of the world to distribute them more.

-Increased Titan Melee Damage

-Improved fish swimming logic to better handle shallow water.

-Changed Damage points ui feedback to also show up on the killing blow.

-Prevented player attacks from happening when mouse focus is returned to the game

-Improved foam rendering so the player needs to be deeper underwater before it will fade off

-Updated pause menu logic to prevent closing while the save popup is open

-Improved save file naming and renaming logic

-Updated German and Spanish translations with improved text