UPDATE 0.91 - Asteroids Look Better Than Ever, Multiple Game Changes!

Hello gamers,

In this update, I've been working to balance the game, the ships, and making the game look better.

Before this update, the large asteroids were stretched by the game code to about 3x the size I originally drew them at. This was never intended to be left this way forever as I was just trying to focus on getting the game up and working during development. Now, I've finally re-drawn all of the large asteroids to make them look MUCH better and cleaner in this current build. I've also shaded both the large and small asteroids to give each one it's own individual color shade.

There are still three options for what kind of look you prefer for the asteroids. These are found in the OPTIONS before you start a game, and I highly recommend you try them all out to see the differences in the game and which look you like the best!

Several of the ships have had their special powers and/or speeds and armor levels changed to try and balance them better. This will continue to be an ongoing process as development on this continues over time.

Health leaf spawns from destroyed asteroids have been significantly reduced. Due to old testing code I accidentally left in the game, the drop rate was about 1 health leaf out of every 22 asteroids destroyed. This was never intended to be left this way and the now deleted 'testing' code means the overall spawn rate of health leaves dropping from asteroids at about 1 health leaf in every 75 asteroids destroyed. This was the original intended drop rate for health leaves on asteroids and will likely make a pretty big difference in the overall challenge of this game. Health leaves do drop much more frequently by killed enemies than by destroying asteroids, and this is exactly as it was intended.

Skulls and Space Birds can now destroy large asteroids with their shots. This means that if a spider is on an asteroid and you are choosing to try and avoid the spider by avoiding shooting that asteroid, you may now be in for an unwelcome surprise visitor!

The spider crawling on large asteroids has been completely redone to look better than ever!

Many other balance changes and small bugs that have been found while playing have been made to the game in the past couple of weeks, and if I remember them and anything major that I forgot to mention here, I will edit this update.

For now, just know that Zaxterion: Space Frenzy! is continuing to evolve and become and better game with each new update. There are still TONS of updates and new content I have planned to add that is only partially completed and/or isn't fully tested yet. Look for these changes in updates in the near future and until them, I hope you are enjoying my game!

Sincerely,

ZaxtorGameS .. (Solo Indie Game Developer)