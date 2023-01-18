 Skip to content

Playcraft update for 18 January 2023

Update Fixes Jan 18

Share · View all patches · Build 10352288 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix Zombies state after Stun
Fix Spells from Dispenser Gun
Sounds duration will stay displayed in UI but you still need to over the song for now

Changed files in this update

PLAYCRAFT Content Depot 805271
