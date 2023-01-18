30 Years of DS9 Campaign

Share · View all patches · Build 10352240 · Last edited 18 January 2023 – 22:09:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Deep Space 9 is the theme of our next campaign, “30 Years of DS9”.

It will feature: High Roller Sisko 5, Cardassian Kira 4, and the brand new Tekeny Ghemor 5*!

The last reward of the Ultimate track will be an exclusive DS9 station avatar.

“High Roller Sisko'' is in 4 collections: ‘Costume Party’ (costumed trait), ‘Cultural Impact’ (cultural figure trait), ‘Take A Chance’(gambler trait), and ‘Badda-Bing Badda-Bang’.

“Cardassian Kira” is part of 1 collection: ‘Chain of Command’ (Cardassian trait)

“Tekeny Ghemor” will be part of 4 collections: ‘Cultural Impact’ (cultural figure trait), ‘Great Compassion’ (caregiver trait), ‘Valor in Combat’ (veteran trait), and ‘Chain of Command’ (Cardassian trait).

This campaign will start on Tuesday, January 24 at 12am ET (5:00 UTC), and end on Monday, February 20 at 11:59pm ET (Tuesday, February 21 at 04:59 UTC).

LLAP!

The STAR TREK TIMELINES Team