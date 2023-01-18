 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Love n War: Hero by Chance II update for 18 January 2023

Hotfix 1.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10352220 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Because it allows many items to drop during replay, we had to change the code for the equipment storage mechanism, causing some bugs related to them such as lost gems, bug tutorial crafting equipment, crafting gems, and gem stats not working.
We have updated a hotfix 1.1.1 to fix the above problem. Sorry for the inconvenience.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1627681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link