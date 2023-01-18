Because it allows many items to drop during replay, we had to change the code for the equipment storage mechanism, causing some bugs related to them such as lost gems, bug tutorial crafting equipment, crafting gems, and gem stats not working.
We have updated a hotfix 1.1.1 to fix the above problem. Sorry for the inconvenience.
Love n War: Hero by Chance II update for 18 January 2023
Hotfix 1.1.1
