I've tried once again to eradicate the scan issue people were experiencing on Day 2 and Day 3. I was avoiding doing this, but I've simply removed the variable that has been causing the issue. This means you'll be _prompted _to scan whenever you are standing in front of the Camera, as opposed to certain times. However, the scan will only activate during the proper hours. So although you'll see the prompt through out the day, nothing will happen.
Isolania update for 18 January 2023
Scan Bug Fix (2023 Edition)
