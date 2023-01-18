v0.88 Patch Notes

Bugs:
- Certain seeds are no longer missing eyebrows
- Fixed a crash caused by loading non-existent events
- DoT effects like bleed and poison should no longer when a battle is over
- End of Turn artifacts like ticking watch should no longer trigger when a battle is over
Balance:
- Custom girls summoned with a medium mile stone will now have 100 in all stats instead of 110.
- Custom girls summoned with a large mile stone will now have 120 in all stats instead of 130.
QoL:
- Added secondary and tertiary color data to species that were missing them. Now if you mod these sprites, you can discover their other colors.
- Added more demon horn colors. Note that existing demons may change horn colors
Changed files in this update