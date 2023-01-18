 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Monster Girl Manager update for 18 January 2023

v0.88 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10352164 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs:

  • Certain seeds are no longer missing eyebrows
  • Fixed a crash caused by loading non-existent events
  • DoT effects like bleed and poison should no longer when a battle is over
  • End of Turn artifacts like ticking watch should no longer trigger when a battle is over

Balance:

  • Custom girls summoned with a medium mile stone will now have 100 in all stats instead of 110.
  • Custom girls summoned with a large mile stone will now have 120 in all stats instead of 130.

QoL:

  • Added secondary and tertiary color data to species that were missing them. Now if you mod these sprites, you can discover their other colors.
  • Added more demon horn colors. Note that existing demons may change horn colors

Changed files in this update

Monster Girl Manager Content Depot 1806701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link