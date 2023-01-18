Share · View all patches · Build 10352078 · Last edited 18 January 2023 – 21:06:11 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Adventurers! ⚔️

The movement speed have been improved and some improvements were added! Are you ready to check them out?

Gotta Go Fast 💨

Welcome to the Tavern, Adventurers! Are you ready to learn about the latest news? Here's what's new in this patch:



We have added the first pass of basic Steam achievements!



More inventory space have been added, along with the ability to lock the gear, so you can't accidentally sell them!



Movement skills had their cooldown reduced and now cost energy exhaustion.



Before, they had a certain cooldown and did not cost energy exhaustion.

Changes and Fixes 🛠️

Native hotkey tilde (for borderless) has been changed to control-tilde;

Puzzle buffs now persist through death;

Dead players no longer show having health sometimes;

Fixed crash on knight’s 4th quest;

Ability Cooldowns below 10 seconds now display 1 decimal point where appropriate;

Max floor allowed for all story quests increased. E.g.: Final quest max level increased from 55 to 80;

High level EXP requirements have been reduced. This change is retroactive and some high level players might gain a couple levels for free. Max level now requires 63% less total EXP;

Item reroll costs reduced by 50%.

Major Balance Changes ⚖️

Most uniques in the game tweaked to meet new standards of power. Buffs across the board for weaker uniques. A handful of uniques that were too strong have been nerfed. The goal was not to make any class weaker. The goal was to buff everything up to the current standard of power while reducing a couple of outliers that could not possibly have been balanced;

Hidden attribute reductions for certain uniques have been completely removed;

Mobility attribute merged with haste. Haste now increases your movement speed along with your attack speeds. Old gear with mobility on it will either have it changed to haste or the attribute removed if the item already has haste. Mobility + Haste uniques can be rerolled at the enchanter;

All item changes are retroactive;

Regeneration attribute now also grants a small amount of energy recovery while at full health.

Bosses 👹

Boss homing shock now does high damage to pets;

Eradication Spell damage decreased with higher player count;

Annihilation Orb now pierces all enemies, moves faster, but only lasts a limited duration. Damage increased for low player count and decreased for high player count;

Reverted the exponential difficulty scaling past floor 95;

Spreading plague and virulent zombie plagues bugs fixed;

Virulent zombie changed to less frequently summoned single zombie with higher HP and a plague that lasts much longer;

Molten fields debuffs have different icons now;

Eternal bolts no longer appear instantly and now have a 2 second spawn in.

Knight 🛡️

Javelin now pierces all targets. Damage increased by 150%. Cooldown increased by 100%;

Rush is now baseline with a 15 second cooldown, reduced to 1 second with talent. Now causes energy exhaustion over 20 seconds. All related talents and uniques have been modified to accommodate this change;

Aid now provides 60% damage reduction for 3 seconds, down from 80% for 5 seconds;

Regroup talent buffed 25%.

Priest ✨

Merciless garb now benefits from resourcefulness crit chance;

Empowerment and restoration paragon talents now grant correct bonuses;

Angelic alacrity is now baseline with a 10 second cooldown, reduced to 1 second with talent. Now causes energy exhaustion over 5 seconds. All related talents and uniques have been modified to accommodate this change;

Prophecy tattoo hard cooldown increased and duration decreased;

Angelic healing reduced 35%;

Explosive martyr now correctly breaks pots.

Rogue 🗡️

Fire sand has been changed to buff only your next pocket sand’s damage significantly more than before;

Rogue stealth potion no longer puts stealth on cooldown;

Demonsblood flask reduced duration by 1 second;

Blood Carver damage increased 50%.;

Exposed Wound buffed to 8% and 400% was 5% and 500%;

Exploit Weakness damage reduced by 2%;

Dash now has a 1 second cooldown and costs exhaustion over 5 seconds. All related talents and uniques have been modified to accommodate this change;

Conserve energy changed to reduce energy cost of dash by 8 and provide damage reduction for 1.5 seconds;

Dash now resets 70% of stealth cooldown when used from stealth.

Warlock 🧙

Controlled power now makes the Warlock snared from arcane orbs but increases arcane beam damage by 15%. Warlock is no longer snared by default from arcane orbs;

Resonant Echo going off now has a sound effect;

Resonant Echo numbers always BIG now so you don’t miss them;

Voidrift unique no longer harms self;

Channel animation time halved;

Mega Shielding changed to x5 shielding;

Singularity damage increased by 80% and duration changed to 8 seconds;

Sentry damage increased by 25%;

Arcane beam damage increased 3%;

Arcane blast cooldown decreased;

Control mana cooldown decreased;

Warp mastery cooldown increased;

Warp mastery now teleports allies or enemies to you. Warp mastery also removes all teleport exhaustion from warlock;

Aether flows now gives 9 energy per second and reduces magic missile’s energy per shot by 2;

Chaincaster now also gets an additional 4 max arcane orb charges;

Teleport now has only a 1 second cooldown. Energy exhaustion has been increased, but is reducable by talents. All related talents and uniques have been modified to accommodate this change.

Summoner 🔥

Summon manahoar cooldown reduced by 7 seconds. Manahoar crumble speed doubled;

Theurgist no longer reduces summon manahoar cooldown by 7 seconds;

Summoned Gargoyle damage increased by 4%;

Summoned Brute damage increased by 5%;

Summon Gargoyle energy cost reduced to 8 from 26.;

Summon brute energy cost reduced to 20 from 60;

Summoner max energy reduced to 40;

Behemoth and terrarender energy cost reduced to 4 from 10;

Big cube unique damage and gigahoar recovery reduced by 25%;

Command base cooldown reduced by 16%;

Harmony cooldown increase per target hit reduced by 50%;

Coalesce is now baseline with a 10 second cooldown, reduced to 1 second with talent. Can now teleport without healing the summoner even when targeting nothing. Now causes energy exhaustion over 60 seconds if you do not consume a minion. All related talents and uniques have been modified to accommodate this change;

Reversal no longer reduces the healing of Coalesce by 60%;

Coalesce healing increased by 18%;

Safekeeping talent now reduces energy cost of coalesce instead of increasing its healing;

Cleansing now reduces healing of Coalesce by 20%;

Command now breaks pots and activates puzzles.

Join our Guild of Adventurers! 🏰

Don't forget to join Tor Eternum's community on Discord to share your feedback with us and find people to play with!

Thank you for playing Tor Eterrnum. Safe travels, adventurers!

Sorcerous Gaming