Stay on the map, put robots in the onsen and grab ALL the achievements!

Hey cleaners,

Hope you're having a fresh day! The newest patch for Fresh Start is here, but first, let us express our deepest thanks to you, again. We're super happy about how the game's release went (aside from the bugs, of course - we hate them, too) and it brings us so much joy to know you've been enjoying the game. Thanks to you, we’re happy pandas!

We know that there have been some frustrating bugs and problems you've been encountering, so we set out to sort these out! You should now be able to get all the achievements while NOT falling out of the maps. Pretty cool! If you want to take a look at a detailed breakdown for this patch, here it is:

- Steam achievements are fixed!

Now you should finally be able to complete your achievement stamp collection by befriending all animals.

- Added an out of bounds failsafe mechanism

While it is unknown to us how to do it, some of you clever cleaners found a way to explore the endless underworld of the Fresh Start maps. Now, if that happens to you, you'll never again experience the endless fall - shortly after getting out of bounds you will be teleported back to the start of the map.

- New feature - the "Back to Map" option

However if you can still manage to take the fall and are not taken back, or get stuck anywhere, you can use the new "Back to Map" option from the menu. Pressing the button will take you straight to the world map where you can restart the level you got stuck in (all experience points and junk will be saved for you).

- Onsen & robots bug fixed

It is now possible to place robots in the onsen building.

- Added the Control Guide feature

We've added a new section in the controls settings and now, you'll be able to easily access the controls guide (you can also quickly check it while you play by pressing the H button - this works outside of the tutorial)

We wanted to share something extra with you, as well. Turns out some Youtubers are enjoying Fresh Start as well, so we thought we'd point you to a couple of great gameplay videos from some amazing content creators. Sometimes it's good to put your own tools down and see someone else revive the world. Enjoy!

Post-Apocalyptic Cleaning | Fresh Start Gameplay | First Look

Hopefully this little patch will make your Fresh Start experience even better. Please don't stop sharing your feedback with us, as it helps us make the game better.

See you in the next one and take care,

The Chicken Launcher Team