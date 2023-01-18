Potions! v1.0.1 - Minor Update

Greetings Potion Sellers!
I've tracked down and fixed a few bugs since launch, and added some options for the quality of the smoke - to help alleviate performance issues on lower spec machines
I tried the game on a GTX 780 3gb and found that the frame rate was very low (20fps), so I am investigating the performance impact of certain FX and potentially changing the minimum requirements
- Made Flying Ingredients spell a uniform speed across different frame rates
- Made Offensive Spells uniform speed across different frame rates
- Fixed ingredients and potions being thrown with too much force on low frame rates
- Added smoke quality options in low, medium, high
- Fixed full screen option not being loaded correctly when closing and reopening the game
