 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Potions! update for 18 January 2023

Potions! v1.0.1 - Minor Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10351880 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings Potion Sellers!

I've tracked down and fixed a few bugs since launch, and added some options for the quality of the smoke - to help alleviate performance issues on lower spec machines

I tried the game on a GTX 780 3gb and found that the frame rate was very low (20fps), so I am investigating the performance impact of certain FX and potentially changing the minimum requirements

  • Made Flying Ingredients spell a uniform speed across different frame rates
  • Made Offensive Spells uniform speed across different frame rates
  • Fixed ingredients and potions being thrown with too much force on low frame rates
  • Added smoke quality options in low, medium, high
  • Fixed full screen option not being loaded correctly when closing and reopening the game

Changed files in this update

Potions! Content Depot 1876531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link