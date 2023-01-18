Modifier Madness: 1.6 Update is out now!

Heyo, Bandits! 👋

Now it is time for a brand new way to play the game with 10 unique modifiers!

Modifiers appear randomly and are automatically applied to the game modes, which you can select on the voting screen.

Sudden Death - Start with only one life, YOLO! ☠️

Speed Boosted - Move at the speed of light⚡️

Jetpacks - Everyone is airborne with infinite fueled jetpacks ☄︎

Weapon Rain - Do we even need to explain?☔️

This Is Fine - Start fires by knocking out bandits🔥

Out with a bang - Bandit knocked out?! Explosion!💥

Bomb Rain - It wasn’t in the weather forecast, but - FREE BOMBS!! 🌧️

Boxing Gloves - Default boxing gloves for everyone!🥊

Fastball Throws - You don’t throw - you shoot stuff with your hands!⚾️

Teams - Join forces and beat the other team! 👥

With the introduction of the Teams modifier, Team Brawl as a game mode has been removed, since you can get the same experience playing Brawl with the Teams modifier.

Ohh.. But what would be instead of Team Brawl?? 🤔

In this NEW game mode you need to knock your enemies out of the levels to win! Each player has 3 lives that can only be lost if they fall out of the level. Not only that, but the more times you get knocked out, the more stun time you accumulate, giving your opponents more time to throw you out!

We’re excited to see how weapons that are a bit overlooked in other modes might be more powerful here. Tell us what you think in the Discord server!

The armory has been ✨re-awesomed✨ into a super secret bandit HQ.

Weapon spawn dispensers, now with all the weapons

Cop-o-matic! You know, the thing that gives you cops to beat up at will. Yeah! That thing!

Catch N Throw minigame! Practice your projectile grabbing skills, or your parrying abilities (if you dare).

Also, the Arcade game mode has been moved to the Armory. Look out for an Arcade cabinet to enter the fun!



Let’s not forget - Lunar New Year is back! Who knew!?

It is the Year of the Rabbit, so beware of a little something in the new hideout.

On that note, the Hideout has been redecorated to be in theme with this seasonal event.

The 5 Lunar New Year skins have also returned to the store for a limited time, and Tony got a glow up!

The Master

Tony

Zheng

Lung

Clair

excited for an enhanced game experience?

Player titles are now also shown in the top bar, during the score screen and the Juiced Up “Winner Is” screen

Improved pop up tutorial messages

Vote screen update with ~ crispy smooth ~ animations

Bug fixes and Balancing

Removed the strange delay between clicking and firing on some guns

Re-added Helicopter levels to the Heist map rotation (we see you discord!)

Shotgun buffed

Rope Gun logic changed to make getting re-roped less likely

Molotov Fire hitbox adjusted to feel better

Added an extra accessory when leveling up! So many items :O

other minor things

That’s it for this update! We hope you like it as much as we do, and stick around for more in the future!